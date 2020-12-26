AB-PMJAY: PM Modi launches SEHAT healthcare scheme for Jammu and Kashmir residents

First driverless train to be flagged off by PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme for the people of Jammu and Kashmir that benefits 21 lakh eligible people on the basis of Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011. It is also said that these members will be able to avail free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh medical expense.

Interacting with two beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat scheme, PM Modi said, "When people for whom we are working for praise me, those words become blessings for me."

"This is a historic day for Jammu and Kashmir. Every people of J&K will get benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme. I wanted to launch this scheme yesterday on the occasion of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary. Atalji had a special connection with J&K, which is now prospering on his way of 'Insaniyat, Jamhuriyat and Kashmiriyat," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, lauding PM Modi's leadership, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said 10 lakh 70,000 farmers have been benefitted by Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

"From August last year, there has been a new wave of development in Jammu and Kashmir," the lieutenant governor said listing out the new development projects in the Union Territory.

"Today is very significant day for Jammu and Kashmir. This is being launched a day after Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary. Every one is aware of Vajpayeeji's sentiment for Kashmir," Union home minister Amit Shah said.

"The scheme is in force every where. But everywhere else, it is only meant for the poor. Jammu and Kashmir is the first place where all residents will be able to reap the benefits of this scheme," Shah added.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the SEHAT scheme would work in convergence with Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

"The scheme would operate in insurance mode in convergence with Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY)," the statement read, adding that the benefits of the scheme would be portable across all 24,148 hospitals enlisted under ABPM-JAY in India.