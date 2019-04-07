‘Ab hoga NYAY': Congress party launches Lok Sabha 2019 campaign

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 07: With just days to go for the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party on Sunday released its campaign tagline, ''Ab hoga NYAY', making it clear that the party is entirely banking on the minimum income guarantee promise to woo the voters.

The party's new publicity campaign will centre around the tagline 'Ab Hoga Nyay', which will feature in all of its posters, radio jingles, billboards and songs.

Meanwhile, ahead of the launch of Congress' campaign song for the Lok Sabha elections on Sunday, the party had to remove a couple of stanzas after the Election Commission of India (ECI) reportedly objected to the lines that explicitly referred to alleged "disturbed communal harmony."

Congress promises big spend on defence, says national security not about chest thumping

The song highlights the party's proposed minimum income guarantee"NYAY" scheme, according to Congress sources.

They, however, said that the Commission objected to a few lines after which the party had to replace them. These lines had accused the NDA government at the Centre of spreading hatred and pitching communities against each other.

The sources said that necessary changes have been made andboth the song and the slogan would be released on Sunday afternoon.

The campaign song also mentions the job situation, demonetisation, women's security, GST and farmers' suicide, among other issues.

The slogan is "Ab hoga NYAY". Congress in its manifesto has promised to give Rs 72,000 per year to the 20 per cent of India's poorest under its NYAY scheme, if his party comes to power.