Ab delete kar dun? Netizens troll Manoj Tiwari for his old tweet

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 11: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday congratulated Arvind Kejriwal on his party's victory in the Assembly polls and thanked the voters of the national capital. "Thank you to all the voters of Delhi. Thank you to all the party workers for their hard work... We respect the mandate of people. @ArvindKejriwal congratulations to you," he posted on Twitter in Hindi.

Tiwari had asserted that his party will win more than 45 seats in the 70-member Assembly and form the government. The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday registered wins in at least 10 constituencies till late afternoon, with its prominent faces Manish Sisodia, Atishi and Raghav Chadha emerging victorious from their respective constituencies.

The AAP appeared to be heading back to power for a second term in Delhi, with the party leading in 63 of the total 70 seats, and the BJP ahead in seven seats, according to the Election Commission figures. The elections to the Delhi Legislative Assembly were held on February 8.

Here's how netizens reacted on Tiwari's predictions of BJP's victory in Delhi:

ये सभी एग्ज़िट पोल होंगे fail..

मेरी ये ट्वीट सम्भाल के रखियेगा..

भाजपा दिल्ली में ४८ सीट ले कर सरकार बनायेगी .. कृपया EVM को दोष देने का अभी से बहाना ना ढूँढे..🙏 — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) February 8, 2020

अब डिलीट कर दूँ या अभी ओर सम्भाल कर रखना है

😂😂 — Adnan Qazi (عدنان قاضی) 🇮🇳 (@Adnanqazi07) February 11, 2020

Manoj Tiwari : BJP will win 48 seats

*gets stuck on 18 seats*#DelhiElectionResults

Whole Delhi : pic.twitter.com/hLn707jGmI — Muhammad Amanullah (@__ladka__) February 11, 2020

Achha majaak tha 😂😂😂 — Sid Hearts❤️Ankit Yadav (@AnkitYadavUP) February 11, 2020

I bet my life even now if you ll ask Manoj Tiwari about #DelhiResults

he will say wait.. pic.twitter.com/5w0FF4yCiM — Ixhtiyaque (@Ixhtiyaque) February 11, 2020

😁😁😁😁 Hahahahahaha hahahahahaha hahahahahaha hahahahahaha hahahahahaha hahahahahaha hahahahahaha hahahahahaha hahahahahaha hahahahahaha hahahahahaha hahahahahaha hahahahahaha hahahahahaha hahahahahaha hahahahahaha hahahahahaha hahahahahaha hahahahahaha hahahahahaha hahahahahah — Laraib Shaikh (@0786Laraib) February 11, 2020