AAYUSH Counselling 2020 dates: Registrations begin today
New Delhi, Nov 26: The AYUSH Counselling 2020 registrations begin today. More details are available on the official website.
Those candidates who have qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) will be able to register for admissions to BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS programmes.
The round one registration, payment and choice filling option will be available up to December 1. The first round result of AYUSH Counselling will be declared on December 4. For more details one can long on to aaccc.gov.in.
AYUSH Counselling 2020 dates:
|Events
|Dates
|Round 1 registration, fee payment, choice filling
|November 26 to December 1
|Choice locking
|December 2
|Result
|December 4
|Reporting
|December 5 to 12
|Round 2 registration, fee payment, choice filling
|December 22 to 26
|Choice locking
|December 27
|Result
|December 30
|Reporting
|December 31 to January 9
|Mop-up round registration, fee payment, choice filling
|January 13
|Choice locking
|January 17
|Result
|January 20
|Reporting
|January 21 to 30
How to register for AAYUSH Counselling 2020:
- Go to aaccc.gov.in
- Click on registration once link is activated
- Register and generate login credentials
- Login with credentials
- Fill application form, pay the fee and submit
- Download
- Take a printout