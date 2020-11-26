AAYUSH Counselling 2020 dates: Registrations begin today

Homeopathy effective in prevention of novel coronavirus infections, says AYUSH ministry

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 26: The AYUSH Counselling 2020 registrations begin today. More details are available on the official website.

Those candidates who have qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) will be able to register for admissions to BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS programmes.

The round one registration, payment and choice filling option will be available up to December 1. The first round result of AYUSH Counselling will be declared on December 4. For more details one can long on to aaccc.gov.in.

AYUSH Counselling 2020 dates:

Events Dates Round 1 registration, fee payment, choice filling November 26 to December 1 Choice locking December 2 Result December 4 Reporting December 5 to 12 Round 2 registration, fee payment, choice filling December 22 to 26 Choice locking December 27 Result December 30 Reporting December 31 to January 9 Mop-up round registration, fee payment, choice filling January 13 Choice locking January 17 Result January 20 Reporting January 21 to 30

How to register for AAYUSH Counselling 2020:

Go to aaccc.gov.in

Click on registration once link is activated

Register and generate login credentials

Login with credentials

Fill application form, pay the fee and submit

Download

Take a printout