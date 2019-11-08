  • search
Trending Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra Ranjan Gogoi Ayodhya Verdict
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Aatish Taseer loses citizenship status for concealing information

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 08: The Overseas Citizenship of India (OIC) status of writer and journalist Aatish Taseer has been revoked for concealing information.

    "Mr. Aatish Ali Taseer becomes ineligible to hold an OCI card, as per the Citizenship Act, 1955. He has clearly not complied with very basic requirements and hidden information," a tweet by the MHA spokesperson read.

    Aatish Taseer
    Aatish Taseer

    The MHA said that he had concealed the fact that his father was a Pakistani national. The OCI card allows foreign citizens of Indian origin to work indefinitely and enter India without a visa. However this is not applicable for Bangladesh and Pakistan.

    The MHA also noted that Taseer had been accorded an opportunity to represent, but he had failed to do so. Taseer in a tweet said that the allegations of him not responding were not true.

    "This is untrue. Here is the Consul General's acknowledgment of my reply. I was given not the full 21 days, but rather 24 hours to reply. I've heard nothing from the ministry since," he said in a tweet.

    It may be recalled that Taseer had done the cover story for the Time Magazine recently in which he had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the divider in chief.

    More WRITER News

    Read more about:

    writer journalist citizenship

    Story first published: Friday, November 8, 2019, 6:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue