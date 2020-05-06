  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hacker gets response from Aarogya Setu on privacy issue

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 06: The Aarogya Setu team has said that it was alerted by an ethical hacker of a potential security issue relating to the app.

    The app fetches user locations on a few occasions. However, this is by design and is clearly detailed in the privacy policy the team has said.

    Aarogya Setu team clarifies on privacy issues

    The team said that the location is fetched and stored on the server in a secure and encrypted manner at the time of registration, at the time of self-assessment and when a user submits their contact tracing data voluntarily through the app or when we fetch the contract tracing data of a per after they have turned COVID-19 positive.

    Aarogya Setu app must for employees in both govt and pvt sector

    To a question on the user getting the COVID-19 stats displayed on the home screen by changing the radius and latitude-longitude using a script, the team says that the radius parameters are fixed. It can only take one of the five values.

    Read the full response here:

    Aarogya Setu team clarifies on privacy issues

    More APP News

    Read more about:

    app privacy coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X