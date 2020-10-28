YouTube
    Aarogya Setu app developed in most transparent manner, clarifies Centre

    New Delhi, Oct 28: The Centre on Wednesday clarified that the Aarogya Setu app was developed in the most transparent manner with public-private collaboration in record time to fight the coronavirus.

    "It has helped identify bluetooth contacts of Covid-19 positive users and issued alerts for helping people to stay safe. These bluetooth contacts have been advised for caution, quarantine or testing depending on the ectent of the exposure to Covid-19 positive user," it said.

    "This is much higher compared to the overall positivity rate of 7 to 8 per cent. Thus the efficiency of testing has gone up with Aarogya Setu," it added.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 20:03 [IST]
