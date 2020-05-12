Aarogya data for health purposes to be deleted in 180 days

New Delhi, May 12: The new protocols for the Aarogya Setu application says that data can be retained for 180 days.

The Aarogya Setu data access and knowledge sharing protocol 2020 which was notified restrict the use of data such as information people provide during eel-assessment of their health and a record of who they came in contact with. This is strictly for purposes necessary and proportionate for the government's health responses, it has been clarified.

The document says that the data can be retained for 180 days. The user can request for their demographic data which is defined as name, mobile number, age, gender, profession and travel history to be deleted.

Demographic data of an individual that has been collected by NIC shall be retained for as long as this protocol remains in force or if the individual requests that it be deleted for a maximum of 30 days from such request, whichever is earlier, the document also says.

The NIC shall also extent reasonable document the sharing of any data and maintain a list of agencies with whom such data shall be shared. The application it may be recalled was launched to trace the contacts of individuals who have contracted coronavirus. It has now been expanded to issue e-passes, provide telemedicine and is mandatory for travel to work.