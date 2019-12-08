'Aarey saviour' Shiv Sena to chop 1,000 trees for Bal Thackeray memorial in Aurangabad

Mumbai, Dec 08: Uddhav Thackeray-led government, which shunned Mumbai Metro project to save Aarey Forest as environment saviours has reportedly given green signal to cut 1000 trees in Aurangabad for Bal Thackrey Memorial works.

According to a report by the Mumbai Mirror, the Shiv Sena-governed Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is all set to cut nearly 1,000 trees for a memorial of the party's founder, the late Bal Thackeray in Aurangabad's Priyadarshini Park.

The said memorial will comprise a garden along with a statue of the Bal Thackeray.

Reportedly, the Priyadarshini Park is home to 70 species of trees, 40 species of butterflies and various reptiles and various reptiles and small mammals.

Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, criticised the Sena citing news reports.

"Hypocrisy is a disease ! Get well soon @ShivSena" she had tweeted, adding that the felling of trees at the Sena's convenience or "allowing tree cutting only when you earn commission" was an "unpardonable" sin.

However, Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi was quick to respond,and said "not a single tree will be cut for the memorial".

"Also, just to be clear, compulsive lying is a bigger disease, get well soon PS: Commission to cut trees is a new policy measure promoted by @bjpmaha ?" she tweeted in response.

Ma’am, sorry to disappoint you but the truth is that not a single tree will be cut for the memorial, mayor has confirmed it too.

Also, just to be clear, compulsive lying is a bigger disease, get well soon

Soon after attaining power Uddhav announced a stay to the construction of metro car shed in the city's green lung Aarey Colony, where strong protests had erupted last month against cutting of trees for the work. He, however, clarified that he had not stayed the work of the Mumbai metro rail project itself.

The news came as a shock for netizens who slammed the Shiv Sena for its hypocritical stance and urged activists to take up the case:

By the way, 1000 trees in Aurangabad are set to be cut by Shiv Sena for a Bal Thackeray memorial while campaigning against Mumbai Metro project.



Hypocrisy: Thy Name is Uddhav Thackeray



