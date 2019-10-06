Aarey Protests: Student delegation to meet CJI seeking stay over tree-axing

New Delhi, Oct 06: As the stir continues over felling of over 2,500 trees in Mumbai's Aarey Colony for the proposed car shed for Mumbai Metro 3, a student delegation said that they will visit CJI Ranjan Gogoi's residence on Sunday and urge him to intervene into the matter. The delegation is likely to visit Gogoi's house in Delhi at around 3 pm.

The students on a Facebook page said their delegation will meet Chief Justice Gogoi and ask him to "exercise his special jurisdiction and go out of conventional way for stay on felling of trees in Aarey by Mumbai Authorities."

In a Facebook page, the students said- "Knock The Doors Of Honorable CJI To #SaveAarey," said they believe that "there is no time for filing an appeal petition and go through legal technicalities as by then Aarey will be cleared off by Mumbai Authorities."

Meanwhile, allies Shiv Sena and BJP have been at loggerheads over the issue. The opposition in Maharashtra blamed the ruling alliance for the "slaughter" of trees. Congress also slammed Shiv Sena of adopting double standards by condemning BMC tree authority's decision to cut trees but continuing to support the BJP-led government. Political drama is heating up over the axing of trees and more reactions are pouring in.

Earlier on Saturday, after huge protests the police had imposed section 144 in and around Aarey Colony. Besides, they detained round 75 activists who were protesting against the cutting of trees since Friday night.

Later, 29 were arrested and slapped with charges of unlawful assembly and obstructing government officials from duties.

In a setback to environmental activists, the Bombay High Court on Friday had dismissed petitions challenging the proposed felling of over 2,600 trees in Aarey to make way for the metro car shed.

This was a major blow to the 'The Save Aarey movement' which opposes the car shed construction by chopping off over 2,600 trees.

On September 20, the Maharashtra government had told the court that Aarey cannot be declared as forest just because there is greenery there.