Aarey Protests: 29 detained activists released on bail, prohibitory orders in force

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Mumbai, Oct 06: Twenty-nine people got bail Sunday after they were arrested for protesting against the felling of trees for a metro car shed in Mumbai's Aarey colony.

Prohibitory orders continued to be in force in Aarey Colony and surrounding areas for the second day on Sunday, as felling of trees was underway to make way for a Metro car shed.

Heavy security was deployed at Aarey Colony's five entry points, including the key connecting road near the Western Express Highway, to prevent people from going towards the area and to avoid any untoward incident.

Most of the shops, restaurants and roadside stalls remained closed in the area in view of the imposition of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), banning unlawful assembly, since Saturday.

Aarey Protests: Student delegation submits letter of stay in SC over tree-axing

The police official said the situation was expected to become normal soon. Patrolling was stepped up in the tribal hamlets located in Aarey area and those found assembling there were being taken into custody, but later let off after proper verification, he said.

On Saturday, clashes broke out between the police and green activists who tried to stop tree cutting by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) in Aarey Colony, leading to arrest of at least 29 people.

The MMRCL started hacking trees from Friday night to make way for the car shed, hours after the Bombay High Court dismissed four petitions filed by NGOs and activists challenging the decision to allow felling of nearly 2,700 trees in the prime green lung of the city.