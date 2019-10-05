  • search
    Aarey protest: 300 trees hacked, activists detained as Mumbai authorities cut down trees

    By Shreya
    Mumbai, Oct 05: A number of activists continued protest during the wee hours of Saturday as authorities began cutting down trees at Mumbai's Aarey Colony for a metro car shed, hours after the Bombay High Court dismissed all petitions against the move.

    Of over 2,600 trees which are to be felled, 2300 had been cut till now, activists alleged.

    Representational Image
    File photo of Aarey protest

    Around 200 people were detained as activists and locals gathered in large numbers to stop the cutting down of trees.

    "Trees are being illegally cut at Aarey on Metro Depot plot. No tree can be cut for 15 days from permission. Permission has been uploaded on 04.10.19 at 4pm on MCGM website. Kindly stop this illegal act & book the illegal tree cutters." tweeted Zoru Bhathena, one of the petitioners in the Aarey matter.

    Managing Director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited Ashwini Bhide, however, termed it as a false propoganda.

    "A new false propaganda is in the air that 15 days notice is required after tree authority order getting uploaded on website. This is absolutely baseless. Tree Authority order is issued on 13th Sept 19. 15 days r over on 28th Sept. Action awaited till Hon HC verdict was out (sic)," he tweeted responding to the allegations.

    Why saving Aarey forest is important for Mumbai

    Activists, however, claimed that the date of uploading the letter on the website would be taken into consideration and not the date of issuing the letter.

    As hundreds of people gathered there late Friday night to stop trees from being hacked at the site of the proposed car shed, a heavy police deployment has been put in place.

    Several tweets slammed the Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra as well as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over the issue.

    Aam Aadmi Party leader Preeti Menon Sharma said tree cutting was a violation of the poll code in force for the October 21 Assembly elections.

    The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed all petitions against the proposed cutting down of over 2,500 trees in Aarey Colony of Mumbai to make way for a Metro car shed and refused to declare the colony as a forest.

