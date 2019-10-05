  • search
    Aarey most important issue for me right now: Uddhav Thackeray

    By Shreya
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 05: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that he would take detailed information about Aarey and will speak firmly, directly on the issue.

    "Aarey is the most important issue for me right now. Whatever is happening today, whatever was happening yesterday and whatever will happen in future, I will take detailed and in-depth information of what the situation is, will speak firmly and directly on the issue," Thackeray was quoted saying by ANI.

    Meanwhile, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has condemned felling of trees at Aarey Colony here which began in the night, and arrest of protesting activists.

    Talking to reporters near the site of protests, Nirupam, a former MP, also said the Shiv Sena was adopting double standard, as it condemned tree felling but continues to support the BJP-led government. "Such double standard would not do," he said.

    Mumbai Aarey protest: Bombay High Court rejects fresh plea to stop tree cutting

    Saying that the state government should respect wishes of the people, he asked why the tree cutting was started at night.

    "We are not against the car shed but constructing it inside the Aarey forest will be catastrophic," he said. Deora, another former Congress MP from the city, said the "brutal" felling of trees was a setback for Mumbai.

    "It's like repeatedly stabbing yourself in the lungs. When cities destroy coastlines and green cover, they are advancing the doomsday clock," he tweeted.

    Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation started felling trees on Friday night to make way for car shed of Metro phase III in Aarey Colony after the Bombay High Court dismissed petitions opposing the move.

    OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)

