    New Delhi, May 21: Stepping up efforts of consolidating an opposition bloc against the NDA, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav discusses post-poll politics with AAP's Sanjay Singh.

    AAP’s Sanjay Singh meets SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav
    AAP Sanjay Singh

    After holding talks, Singh told the news agency ANI, " We met to discuss the strategy to be followed after results. The first priority is to stop BJP." Talking about exit poll predictions, the AAP leader adds, " I feel the gathbandhan will get more than 60 seats in UP. BJP will be wiped off across the country. Exit polls will prove to be completely false, like it had happened before. Opposition will form a strong govt at the centre."

    Mulayam, Akhilesh Yadav get CBI clean chit in DA case

    After the exit polls results gave NDA a clean sweep majority to form government, Singh had said, "The game of exit polls should be stopped, they are wrong every time, exit polls is a joke if it is showing BJP is winning in West Bengal."

    Read more about:

    akhilesh yadav sanjay singh aap lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 14:17 [IST]
