AAP's Atishi breaks down, alleges Gambhir of distributing "obscene and derogatory" pamphlets

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 9: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Thursday alleged that her Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival Gautam Gambhir has been distributing pamphlets containing "obscene and derogatory" remarks against her. Both Gambhir and Atishi are contesting Lok Sabha elections 2019 from East Delhi parliamentary seat.

"They've shown how low they can stoop. Pamphlet states that 'she is very good example of a mixed breed'," Atishi told the media today.

Atishi, who was accompanied by Deputy Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during a press conference, broke down as she read out the pamplet in front of reporters.

Gautam Gambhir says he will withdraw if AAP proves pamphlet against Atishi was his doing

She said she had welcomed Gambhir, a former cricketer, when he entered politics but now the BJP has stooped to an unexpected level.

Atishi alleged that her opponent, BJP's Gautam Gambhir, had distributed lakhs of pamphlets that questioned her morals and were full of very objectionable and deeply offensive remarks about her.

According to reports, AAP claimed that the pamphlets that were distributed in east Delhi societies, called Atishi a "prostitute", "beef eater" and a "very good example of a mixed breed".