  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AAP's Atishi breaks down, alleges Gambhir of distributing "obscene and derogatory" pamphlets

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 9: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Thursday alleged that her Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival Gautam Gambhir has been distributing pamphlets containing "obscene and derogatory" remarks against her. Both Gambhir and Atishi are contesting Lok Sabha elections 2019 from East Delhi parliamentary seat.

    "They've shown how low they can stoop. Pamphlet states that 'she is very good example of a mixed breed'," Atishi told the media today.

    AAPs Atishi breaks down, alleges Gambhir of distributing obscene and derogatory pamphlets
    AAP's East Delhi constituency candidate Atishi

    Atishi, who was accompanied by Deputy Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during a press conference, broke down as she read out the pamplet in front of reporters.

    Gautam Gambhir says he will withdraw if AAP proves pamphlet against Atishi was his doing

    She said she had welcomed Gambhir, a former cricketer, when he entered politics but now the BJP has stooped to an unexpected level.

    Atishi alleged that her opponent, BJP's Gautam Gambhir, had distributed lakhs of pamphlets that questioned her morals and were full of very objectionable and deeply offensive remarks about her.

    According to reports, AAP claimed that the pamphlets that were distributed in east Delhi societies, called Atishi a "prostitute", "beef eater" and a "very good example of a mixed breed".

    lok-sabha-home

    More ATISHI News

    Read more about:

    atishi gautam gambhir lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue