AAP won 92 seats in Punjab with a 42.01% vote share

New Delhi, Mar 11: On March 10 as counting came to a close, the two biggest talking points were the BJP's 4-1 win in the assembly elections and the Aam Aadmi Party's beyond exceptional performance in Punjab.

The AAP with 92 of the 117 seats in Punjab trounced the incumbent Congress which managed just 18 seats. The SAD and BJP won 3 and 2 seats respectively, while the BSP bagged and 1 and the one-dents 1.

The AAP is a relatively new entrant into Punjab politics. However in terms of number of seats won and the vote share at 42.01 per cent, the party put up an exceptional show in the state.

The Congress could manage a vote share of just 22.98 per cent, while the SAD ended up with 18.38 per cent. The BJP's vote share stood at 6.60 per cent, while the BSP got just 1.77 per cent. 0.71 per cent exercised the NOTA option in Punjab. While the others bagged 7.4 per cent in the case of the JD(U) it remained at 0.00 per cent.

