AAP will form 3rd time govt in Delhi: Kerjiwal after voting with his family

New Delhi, Feb 08: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday went to cast his vote with his entire family at a polling booth in Civil Lines area of Delhi, he said he is hopeful that the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) would form government for the third time in Delhi.

The Delhi CM on Saturday morning posted a photo on Twitter with his family after they cast their vote, he wrote, "Voted along with my family, including my first-time voter son. Urge all young voters to come out to vote. Your participation strengthens democracy."

Kejriwal said today that the people of Delhi will vote based on the works done by the AAP government.

He cast his vote along with his wife Sunita and son Pulkit at a polling booth in Civil Lines area. Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is underway. The counting will be done on Tuesday.

President Ram Nath Kovind also cast his vote along with his wife Savita Kovind at Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, President's Estate.

Other eminent persons who cast their vote were, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan along with is family, Delhi Deputy CM and Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Patparganj Assembly constituency, Manish Sisodia along with his wife Seema Sisodia cast their vote at MCD school in Pandav Nagar.

Voted along with my family, including my first-time voter son. Urge all young voters to come out to vote. Your participation strengthens democracy. pic.twitter.com/QU8wUZ18hv — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020

The BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, former Vice-President Hamid Ansari and senior RSS leader Ram Lal, Lt Governor Anil Baijal and his wife Mala Baijal, and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar also cast their votes at there respective constituencies today.