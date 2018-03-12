AAP wants discussion on Delhi sealing in Rajya Sabha, gives notice

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday gave a notice in the Rajya Sabha over short duration discussion on sealing in Delhi. The sealing drive has been going on for months now in the national capital and led to massive agitation among the traders and shop owners.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for an all-party meeting on March 13 at his residence to find a solution to the ongoing sealing drive in Delhi.

On March 8, sealing began in Delhi's Lajpath Nagar area and things took a violent turn when the MCD workers and locals got into a scuffle and the police had to resort to Lathi Charge to contain the situation.

Shop owners are unhappy with the sealing drive in Delhi and have held several protests and strikes to assert their demands. Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari also said that he shares the grief of the traders and promised to come up with a solution.

The sealing is done when there is any violation of civic norms or Master Plan of Delhi 2021.

