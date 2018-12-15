AAP to start LS polls’ preparations after party’s National Council meeting on December 29-30

New Delhi, Dec 15: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is planning to organise its National Council meeting in Delhi on December 29-30 to discuss preparations for the 2019 Lok Sabah elections. Party is likely to announce that besides Delhi and Punjab which are the other state from where the party also plans to contest Lok Sabha elections.

The AAP leadership has asked its workers to give five-six more months that are left for the Lok Sabha elections else the party will be dissipated. Sources in the party said that it is also planning to bring back some of the old leaders who had once been part of it to give strength to the party.

There is a very strong possibility of the party contesting the election in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as this is very important not only to keep workers happy but also to keep them glued to the party. Actually, the party workers in these states are putting pressure on the party to do so.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh is the party in-charge in these two states. The party will also contest elections in Haryana where Delhi Women Commission chairperson Swati Maliwal's husband Naveen Jaihind is looking after the party affairs.

Sources said that the party has a maximum number of workers from these two states right from the time of Anna movement. They were the people who supported not only the Anna Movement but also the AAP during its political voyage. There are five out of 10 PAC member of AAP from Uttar Pradesh.

Leaders like Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Kapil Mishra and Kumar Vishwas belong to Uttar Pradesh while many MLAs are from Bihar. But looking at the dismal performance in three Assembly elections, they want to contest Lok Sabha elections in a planned manner.