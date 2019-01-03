AAP to start Lok Sabha campaign from January 4; ready for alliance with anyone to defeat BJP

New Delhi, Jan 3: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has intensified its preparation for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and convener of the party and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will start meeting with the party leaders and workers in this regard from January 3, 2019. He will start addressing public meetings from January 4.

Convener of Delhi AAP Gopal Rai and national secretary of the party Pankaj Gupta said that the party will declare its candidate for Delhi, Haryana and Punjab by February 15, 2019. They said that the party is ready to enter into alliance with any party to defeat the BJP. The party will start canvasing for the candidates declared by the party soon.

The party will not contest all the Lok Sabha seats as it contested during 2014 LS elections. At the moment the party is focusing on 33 Lok Sabha seats that included seven from Delhi, 13 from Punjab, two of Goa and one from Chandigarh and 10 seats from Haryana. The party has already announced candidates on five seats of Punjab.

Gopal Rai said that if the Punjab MLAs will contest Lok Sabha elections of not. This call will be taken by the Punjab Committee. There is no possibility of change in the candidates of Delhi and in-charge of the Lok Sabha seats will be made candidates in Delhi.

Kejriwal will start rallies from January 4 keeping in mind the Lok Sabha elections. Strategy is prepared for Punjab and Haryana and as per that strategy, Kejriwal will address a rally at Charkhi Dadri in Haryana on January 4.

The AAP convener will hold meetings with the office bearers of 10 Lok Sabha constituencies of Haryana between January 5 and January 9 at his residence. The party will start door-to-door campaign in Haryana from January 10. For this campaign a teams of 10-10 workers will be constituted.

The AAP leaders are saying that they are ready for any kind of alliance to defeat the BJP including withdrawing their official candidate if it helps defeating the BJP candidate. They did not give any specific answer if the party is entering into alliance with Congress in Delhi. They just said that the party is starting its campaign in these states. However, the party is likely to contest some seats in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.