AAP to revisit its plans to join hands with the Congress post Sajjan Kumar conviction

New Delhi, Dec 18: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) might change its stand on forging an alliance with the Congress in view of one of the senior party leader and former Lok Sabha MP Sajjan Kumar getting convicted by the Delhi High Court. The Aam Aadmi Party has been trying very hard to enter into an alliance with the Congress of which Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken is opposed to.

But in the changed scenario where a Congress leader is convicted in the case of riots against the Sikh community in 1984 and case against the issue was argued in the court by an AAP leader HS Phoolka. But the most important thing is that Sikhs are against the Congress since the riot took place and the verdict revived their misery. So in such a situation, the AAP is likely to revisit its plan to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi by joining hands with the Congress.

Actually, the vote share of the AAP that was 53 percent in 2015 Assembly elections has come down to 28 on an average. It defers even in Delhi region-wise. So it was looking for an alliance with the Congress. The moment AAP enters into an alliance with the Congress in Delhi, the Sikhs that are supporting the party will move away and it might even have some impact in Punjab as well.

Sources said that around 11 per cent Muslim vote bank of Delhi are solidly behind the AAP and its grip over the rest of the communities is getting loosen so it was seeking an alliance with the Congress. Sources said that the party gets funds from the NRI businessmen from the UK, the US and Canada that will also dry up if it goes with the Congress.

So the AAP is left with no other options but to devise some other strategy to take the BJP on in Delhi which had won all seven seats in the city. However, the AAP has already announced seven conveners for all the seven Lok Sabha constituencies who will ultimately be declared candidates of the respective seats. AAP also wanted to get the support of the middle-class vote bank which is angry with it and might go the Congress way. This section is also angry with the BJP for its policies hurting the section the most.