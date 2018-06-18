English

AAP to end dharna if IAS officers call off strike: Sanjay Singh

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)leader Sanjay Singh said if IAS officers and L-G give a statement that they would start attending meetings, we would end the dharna. In a press conference held in the AAP headquarter Sanjay Singh said that they have tried everything - from writing letters, appealing them in Vidhan Sabha and sitting on a dharna.

    AAP leader Sanjay Singh. Courtesy: @AamAadmiParty
    Sanjay Singh said, "Yesterday the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal told the IAS officials that they are part of his family and should not worry about security. Now the responsibility of the IAS officers is to welcome the initiative of Arvind Kejriwal and end the strike so that work can be done smoothly."

    "The way people of whole Delhi were on the road, people have made it clear that if the strike does not end then the entire Delhi will hit the streets," he said.

    Singh further said that AAP will go on door to door campaign tomorrow to reach out to the people"

    He questioned silence of the Congress party over the ongoing impasse. Singh said, "AAP is the first to raise its voice when democracy was murdered in Manipur and Uttarakhand. Congress's silence will be written in black letters in the political history when Democracy in Delhi is under threat."

