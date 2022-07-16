YouTube
    AAP to declare its stand on Presidential candidate today

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jul 16: The political advisory committee (PAC) of AAP will meet Saturday noon to decide on its support in the Presidential election, sources in the party said.

    The meeting will be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other members of the PAC, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Punjab MP Raghav Chadha, and MLA Atishi, among others.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
    The AAP has so far kept it's cards close to its chest, not revealing if it will support opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha or BJP candidate Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential poll, voting for which will take place on Monday.

    The AAP is the only non-BJP, non-Congress outfit with governments in two states -- Delhi and Punjab.

    It has 10 Rajya Sabha MPs from the two states, including three from Delhi.

    Also, the party has 92 MLAs in Punjab, 62 in Delhi, and two in Goa.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 10:55 [IST]
    X