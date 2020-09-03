AAP to check oxygen levels of people across Punjab, says Kejriwal

New Delhi, Sep 03: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said party workers will go to every village, street and neighbourhood of Punjab to check people's oxygen levels with an oximeter to help in the battle against COVID-19.

Stating that coronavirus has spread a lot in Punjab, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "AAP will provide oximeters to every village, street and neighbourhood of Punjab. AAP volunteers will go to every house and check the oxygen levels of people."

"Corona is spreading in every direction. In Punjab too, corona has spread a lot. Everyone has to come together now and take some steps. AAP has decided to join hands with people and try to save as many lives as possible."

The CM added that people whose oxygen levels are found to be low will be taken to a hospital.

Punjab Affairs in-charge AAP leader Jarnail Singh said that skilled volunteers of the party would go door to door to check the oxygen level of villagers through oximeters and help people with low oxygen levels get required treatment.

Kejriwal had on August 15 announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will set up centres for testing saturation of oxygen content in blood using oximeters in 30,000 villages across the country.

Oximeters help in measuring the oxygen level and are found to be extremely useful for coronavirus patients who in many cases battle breathlessness due to drop in oxygen levels.

Meanwhile, a total of 55,508 cases of coronavirus have been reported till now in Punjab and 1,512 deaths have been reported due to COVID in the state.