AAP to approach HC over BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri's nomination papers

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Apr 24: After raising objections on BJP's East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir's nomination papers, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said that it will challenge the nomination papers of BJP's South Delhi candidate Ramesh Bidhuri.

The AAP has reportedly said that the Returning Officer "wrongfully" accepted the nomination papers of Bidhuri, asserting that there were discrepancies in the nomination papers. AAP said that the discrepancies in the affidavot filed by Bidhuri pertain to the categories of criminal proceedings, income, tax returns and others, said reports.

AAP also said that it would approach the High Court over the issue.

Gambhir's nomination later accepted by the poll authorities, hours after the Aam Aadmi Party raised objections, alleging that documents submitted by him had "shortcomings". AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi had alleged that there were"issues" with the affidavit submitted by the cricketer-turned politician in his nomination.

"The stamp paper which has been furnished is dated April 23, 2019 whereas the notarial stamp on two of his affidavits have a date of April 18 and April 19 respectively," the AAP candidate said in a statement. Her allegation was later examined by the Returning Officer of the constituency.

[Gautam Gambhir is richest among Delhi candidates with assets worth Rs 147 crore]

AAP's South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha alleged that Bidhuri's nomination also had a few "shortcomings".

.

Bidhuri has, meanwhile, written a letter to the polling officer over an an FIR against him.

Bhaduri in his response said that at the time of nomination filing he had no knowledge of the FIR against him.He said he would comply with the ECI's norms to intimate the public about the information through newspapers and news channels.

Bidhuri is a sitting BJP MP from the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Tuesday was the last day of filing nominations for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, which is due on May 12.