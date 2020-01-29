AAP seeks 48-hour campaigning ban on Amit Shah for sharing 'fake' video of govt schools

By PTI

New Delhi, Jan 29: AAP has asked the Election Commission to impose a 48-hour campaigning ban on Union home minister Amit Shah for allegedly tweeting a "fake" video on Delhi government schools, party leader Sanjay Singh said on Wednesday.

AAP leaders Singh and Pankaj Gupta complained to the EC against the circulation of the "fake" videos of Delhi government schools by BJP leaders to "falsely defame" Delhiites.

The AAP, in its complaint to the EC, also said BJP MPs - Gautam Gambhir, Parvesh Verma and Hans Raj Hans - made "false and fabricated" videos to put out a wrong picture of Delhi government schools to the people.

The AAP has also sought action against the three BJP MPs.

"Today we met Election Commission and demanded that Amit Shah be banned for 48 hours from campaigning. FIR should also be lodged against all their leaders who made and circulated such fake videos and all such tweets be deleted," Singh told reporters.

Eight BJP MPs visited the schools and on Tuesday shared videos of their findings.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday had asserted that the videos of alleged deficiencies in the city's government schools shared by the home minister were false.

Singh said the BJP has been completely baffled by the Delhi's education model, and Shah is running a campaign to insult the 16 lakh children of Delhi, the 32 lakh parents of Delhi and thousands of teachers.

"This shows that in these elections in Delhi, the BJP is a party without any mission or vision. It is difficult to even imagine that the Union Home Minister is circulating a fake video and insulting the entire education system of Delhi," he said.

The AAP leader said Shah should apologise to all the people, students, teachers and parents in Delhi for insulting them for their shameless conduct.

"In your Parliamentary Constituency of Gandhinagar, 375 children died and he had nothing to say. At least spare the children of Delhi. You want to see Delhi government schools, go to those schools which used to be covered by cobwebs under your administration and now AC rooms have been constructed there.

"Go and see the swimming pools, athletics grounds which have been constructed now, PTMs happen, teachers are sent to foreign countries for training. Why are you insulting this system? What is your enmity with the children of Delhi?" he said.