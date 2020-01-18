  • search
Trending Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Here are your evening story
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AAP's Dwarka MLA Adarsh Shastri joins Congress

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 18: AAP's Dwarka MLA in the outgoing assembly Adarsh Shastri on Saturday joined the Congress at the party's Delhi unit office in presence of state president Subhash Chopra and AICC incharge PC Chacko.

    Congress leader PC Chacko
    Congress leader PC Chacko

    Shastri quit the AAP after it denied him ticket to seek re-election from Dwarka constituency.

    He is expected to be fielded from the seat by his new party to contest the February 8 polls.

    The grandson of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, also held the posts of national spokesperson and co-convener of overseas affairs cell of the Aam Aadmi Party.

    More DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2020 News

    Read more about:

    delhi assembly elections 2020 aap congress

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue