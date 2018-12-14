Home News India AAP's attempt to expand its base in Hindi heartland once again fails to bear fruit

AAP's attempt to expand its base in Hindi heartland once again fails to bear fruit

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 14: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in the government in Delhi and is in opposition in Punjab but also trying very hard to spread its wing in rest of the country. However, the way party was rejected in the three states in Hindi heartland, the party will have to revisit its strategy for these states.

The AAP contested on 197 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 195 in Rajasthan and 90 seats in Chhattisgarh. Kumar Vishwas was initially made in-charge of Rajasthan who was later replaced by party's treasurer Deepak Vajpayee. Gopal Rai was in-charge of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The party failed to reach even 1000 mark in most of the seats in these states except Singrauli Assembly seat in Chhattisgarh where Rani Aggrawal got 31810 votes and stood third. The BJP has won this seat. State president of AAP in Chhattisgarh Alok Aggrawal got just 237 which was much less than NOTA.

[Opposition meet on 10 December: AAP likely to join while Mamata Banerjee to give it a miss]

Rashtriya Loktantric Party (RLP) led by Hanuman Beniwal tried to forge an alliance with the AAP but the party out-rightly refused his offer. RLP managed to win three seats in the state. A meeting of senior AAP leader took place on December 11 in which chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Shisodia, Gopal Rai and three Rajya Sabha MPs of the party participated to asses party's performance in these states. AAP has got less votes than NOTA in these states. So the party will discuss the matter at bigger platform.