AAP raises 'objections' on nomination filed by Gautam Gambhir

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Apr 24: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday alleged that there were ''shortcomings'' in the documents submitted by two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates- sitting South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri and East Delhi contestant cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and raised objections on nominations filed by them.

Tuesday was the last day of filing nominations for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, which is due on May 12.

AAP South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha has alleged that Bidhuri's nomination has a few "shortcomings" and hearing is slated to take place this evening at the Returning Officer's (RO) Office, a senior official said.

Bidhuri, a BJP leader is the lawmaker from the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

AAP East Delhi candidate Atishi has also alleged that there are "issues" with the affidavit submitted by cricketer-turned politician in his nomination.

"The stamp paper which has been furnished is dated April 23, 2019 whereas the notarial stamp on two of his affidavits have a date of April 18 and April 19 respectively," the AAP candidate alleged in a statement.

Poll authorities have given Gambhir time till 3 pm to respond. The cricketer-turned-politician could not be immediately reached for comments.

