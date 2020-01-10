AAP protest outside Amarinder Singh's home, police use water cannons

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Jan 10: The main opposition party AAP held a massive protest outside the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh against "rising" power tariff.

THe protest comes after the Shiromani Akali Dal cornered the Congress government over tariffs.

Police used water cannons to stop party leaders including MP Bhagwant Mann, MLAs Harpal Singh Cheema, Kultar Singh Sandhwan and workers from moving towards the residence of the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

As cold wave tightens grip, IMD issues red warning for Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, UP

As part of the protest, the Aam Aadmi Party had planned to 'gherao' the official residence of Amarinder.