AAP protest march: Entry and exit gates of five metro stations closed

Hours before the Aam Aadmi Party's protest march to the prime minister's residence, the Delhi Police said no permission was sought for it, even as AAP leaders alleged that party supporters were being prevented from taking part in the rally.

"The call given by the AAP to march towards PM office or residence is without permission. No permission has been applied for. As such the areas under New Delhi district are under prohibitory orders," a senior Delhi Police officer said.

The party leader had also accused the Centre of misusing its powers to stop Delhi government from working.

Four Metro rail stations - Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Udyog Bhawan and Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course) - will be closed to prevent AAP workers and supporters to reach Mandi House, venue of the march scheduled at 4 PM. The officer said preparations are made to prevent assembly of the protesters at Mandi House.

"Those trying to take out the march will be detained since no permission has been sought for it," he said. A senior Delhi Metro official said entry and exit at the four stations falling in Lutyens' Delhi zone will be closed from 2 PM onwards as per the advice of the Delhi Police.

No entry and exit will be allowed at the Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station, closest to the PM's residence, from 12 noon onwards, till further orders, the official said.

However, the interchange facilities will continue at Central Secretariat, he said. Reacting on the development, the AAP leadership alleged that the Delhi Police was trying to stop people from joining the march.

"Police has got several Metro stations closed down. Barricades have been erected all over Delhi and police is going door to door asking people if they were going for the march. People are being stopped from going for the march," Delhi AAP Chief Gopal Rai said.

People, who have gathered at the offices and residences of MLAs, are being stopped from moving to Mandi House, alleged AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly Rakhi Birla said that the situation in Delhi is "worse" than the Emergency. AAP leader Atishi Marlena alleged the Delhi Police was working on the instruction of the PMO.

"Obviously @DelhiPolice is under instructions from @PMOIndia. But they underestimate the power of the common man! Today the people of Delhi are going to show their strength to @PMOIndia! (sic)," she tweeted.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his deputy Manish Sisodia, ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, is sitting at the office of Lt Governor Anil Baijal for past one week, demanding him to direct IAS officers to end their "strike" and approve doorstep delivery scheme of his government. PTI

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)

