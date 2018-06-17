AAP protest march: Delhi IAS officers say not on strike

The IAS officers' association on Sunday countered Delhi government's allegations and said that all the departments are doing their jobs.

"I would like to inform that we are not on strike. The information that IAS officers in Delhi are on strike is completely false and baseless. We are attending meetings, all departments are doing their works. We are sometimes also working on holidays" Manisha Saxena, IAS association.

"We never imagined that we would have to hold a press conference to justify our work. We are answerable only to the Constitution," Saxena said.

The officers were addressing the media after Delhi government alleged that bureaucrats in the national capital have been "hindering" the work of the AAP-led government by staging an undeclared strike for the last four months.

"Let us do our work. We are feeling frightened and victimised. We are being used for completely political reasons," said bureaucrat Varsha Joshi.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his cabinet colleagues has been camping at Lt. Governor Anil Baijal's house for almost a week to demand that Baijal issue a directive to civil servants who the AAP leader says are on de facto strike.

