  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AAP never approached Congress for alliance, says Sheila Dikshit

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 21: Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit said on Thursday she was never approached by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to forge an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as claimed by him and asserted the AAP leader has reached the "stage of frustration".

    "He has not spoken to us. He does not know what he is saying. The Aam Aadmi Party has reached the stage of frustration," Dikshit, a three-time chief minister of Delhi, told reporters here.

    Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit
    Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit

    Addressing a public rally near Jama Masjid on Wednesday, Kejriwal had claimed that the AAP leaders were tired of trying to convince the Congress to form an alliance with the party.

    In his speech, Kejriwal on Wednesday had said, "We are tired of convincing the Congress to form an alliance, but they do not understand. If there is an alliance, the BJP will lose all the seven Lok Sabha seats it currently has in Delhi."

    [Tired of convincing them says Arvind Kejriwal on alliance with Congress]

    The rally was organised in the minority dominated pocket of Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat, currently held by Union minister Harsh Vardhan.

    [BJP launches 'Kejriwal Bhagao, Delhi Bachao' campaign]

    "I dont know what they have in their minds," he said about an alliance with the Congress and alleged that it was "weakening" the AAP in Delhi, drawing comparison with the SP-BSP combine in Uttar Pradesh.

    Earlier this month, Kejriwal had told reporters that the Congress has "more or less" ruled out an alliance with the AAP for the Lok Sabha polls.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    delhi aam aadmi party arvind kejriwal sheila dikshit

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue