AAP MLAs spend night in assembly for not tabling bills against farm laws

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Oct 20: Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, the principal Opposition, staged an overnight 'sit-in' inside the Punjab Assembly complex against the ruling Congress for not sharing the draft of a new law on agriculture.

In visuals, the MLAs are seen sitting cross-legged on the premises of the assembly building. They demanded the Congress government to share with them the draft copy of the proposed law to be introduced in the assembly on Tuesday.

"AAP will support the legislation against the farm laws but the government should supply us with its copies. We haven't got copies of other bills as well. How can our legislators discuss and debate important issues?" Leader of Opposition and AAP leader Harpal Cheema said, news agency PTI reported.