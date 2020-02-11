  • search
    AAP MLAs likely to meet at Kejriwal's residence on Wednesday to pick legislature party leader

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Feb 11: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of the party's newly-elected MLAs at his residence here on Wednesday, senior party leader Gopal Rai said.

    At the meeting scheduled at 11.30 am, the MLAs will choose the AAP's Legislature Party leader, Rai told PTI on Tuesday.

    Representational Image

    Another AAP leader said the party was considering two dates for the chief minister's oath-taking ceremony -- February 14 and 16. The Ramlila Maidan was being considered as the probable venue for the ceremony, he said, adding that a grand event was being planned.

    However, the final call regarding the venue was yet to be taken, the AAP leader said.

    After the selection of the Legislature Party leader, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will be apprised of it. Thereafter, a notification will be issued.

    Mandate in Delhi against politics of hatred, CAA-NRC: Mamata congratulates AAP

    The AAP stormed back to power in the national capital on Tuesday, winning 62 seats in the 70-member Assembly.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 23:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 11, 2020
