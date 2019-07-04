AAP MLA Som Dutt gets six-month sentence, 2nd MLA convicted in a week

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 04: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Som Dutt has been sentenced to six months in prison for assaulting a man during the 2015 Assembly election campaign.This is the second conviction of a sitting AAP MLA in a week.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal also imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on Dutt, who was convicted by the court last week.

Dutt, the legislator from the Sadar Bazar constituency here, was held guilty under sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt without provocation), 341 (wrongful restraint), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"There is no doubt that on January 10, 2015 at around 8 pm, Som Dutt, along with his 50 supporters, went to flat No. 13 where the complainant was present. The complainant was beaten and assaulted by the accused and his associates due to which he suffered grievous injury," the court had said while convicting Dutt.

AAP now a laughing stock, BJP will form next Delhi govt: Nadda

Earlier this week, the court awarded three months sentence to Manoj Kumar, AAP legislator from Kondli.

Manoj Kumar was convicted for obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions, punishable under 186 IPC, and disorderly conduct in or near polling stations, section 131 of Representation of the People Act.