    AAP MLA Sandeep Kumar disqualified

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 20: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Tuesday disqualified Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sandeep Kumar on grounds of defection. Kumar had allegedly supported the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

    Kumar was the minister of SC/ST Welfare and Women and Child Welfare in the AAP government.

    MLA Sandeep Kumar
    MLA Sandeep Kumar

    Sandeep Kumar was AAP MLA from Sultanpur Majra. AAP' Greater Kailash MLA and spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj had submitted videos where Kumar can puportedly be seen admitted to media persons that he is a member of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

    Kumar told PTI that the videos, purportedly showing his association with the BSP has no "authenticity and are in violation of the IT Act". The rebel AAP MLA further alleged that Bhardwaj was jealous of him for his a ministerial position and accused the AAP spokesperson of frequently commenting about his caste.

    Kumar was the minister of SC/ST Welfare and Women and Child Welfare in the AAP government. Responding to the allegations, Bhardwaj said that he has submitted videos where Kumar has admitted to media persons that he is a member of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

    "This itself is sufficient proof to disqualify him from the Delhi Assembly. Rest all are stories cooked up by him. He is good at imagining stories and making his own films," the AAP spokesperson said.

    Earlier this month, another rebel AAP leader Kapil Mishra moved the Delhi High Court against his disqualification from the Legislative Assembly under the anti-defection law. Delhi Speaker had disqualified Karawal Nagar MLA Kapil Mishra under the anti-defection law after he campaigned for the BJP during the Lok Sabha election. Mishra has challenged his disqualification in the high court.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 20:18 [IST]
