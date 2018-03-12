AAP, Maharashtra extends official support to farmer's long march

The Aam Aadmi Party on March 11 extended it's official support to the Farmer's Long March, which is in its seventh day today.

Thousands of farmers have walked hundreds of miles in the sweltering heat and hostile conditions to demand their rights. Several have sustained injuries and others are badly hurt and exhausted, yet the apathetic Government has still not heard their demands.

The AAP said, "Fadnavis government has not only fallen on their election promises, but now displays extreme insensitivity,"

Aam Aadmi Party, Maharashtra extended full support to the farmers long march. AAP, Maharashtra leader Mr.Dhananjay Shinde handed over official support letter to Dr Ashok Dawle, President Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha.

"Aam Aadmi Party stands behind the cause of the farmers and demand the Fadnavis government to get up from their slumber and put an end to this cruelty!" AAP demanded.

OneIndia News

