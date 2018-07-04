AAP-LG tug of war: A timeline

The Supreme Court pronounced a crucial verdict on Wednesday on who the administrative head of the national capital will be. The Supreme Court gives more power to Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi. The apex court also limited L-G Anil Baijal's role.

This isn't the first time Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has gone knocking on judiciary's doors to clarify who is Delhi's boss.

A power struggle between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Lieutenant started from former LG Najeeb Jung and extended till the current LG Anil Baijal.

Here's a timeline of their Jung:

2013:

July 9: Najeeb Jung appointed Lt Governor.

Dec 28: Kejriwal becomes Chief Minister after taking outside support from Congress.

2014:

Feb 3: Delhi Cabinet clears draft of Jan Lokpal Bill.

Feb 10: Jung sends it to Law Ministry which says Centre's nod mandatory to introduce Jan Lokpal Bill.

Feb 14: Kejriwal resigns as Chief Minister.

Feb 17: Delhi assembly kept in suspended animation, President's Rule imposed.

2015:

Feb 14: Kejriwal is Chief Minister again, as AAP wins a staggering 67 out of 70 seats.

April 1: Jung says not obliged to route files through CMO after Kejriwal's order send files related to police, public order and land through him.

April 29: Kejriwal tells officials not to 'bother' LG with all the files.

May 16: Kejriwal accuses IAS officer Shakuntala Gamlin of lobbying for power companies.

May 20: Jung annuls all bureaucratic postings by Delhi government, says power to appoint and transfer rests with him.

June 2: Five officers of Bihar Police join Delhi Government's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB). Jung rejects it, says he is the ACB boss.

June 8: Jung names Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police M.K. Meena new chief of ACB. Kejriwal cries foul.

June 9: Delhi government replaces Home Secretary Dharam Pal. LG vetoes order.

July 20/21: Delhi government appoints Swati Maliwal as Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson. Jung asks why his approval was not taken.

August: Kejriwal hikes circle rates in Delhi for agricultural land. Jung objects.

Aug 11: Delhi government forms Commission of Inquiry to probe CNG fitness scam. LG again objects.

December: AAP government sets up Inquiry Commission to probe Delhi and District Cricket Association. Jung questions its validity.

Dec 15: CBI raids Chief Minister's Office. Kejriwal blames Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jung.

Dec 31: IAS and DANICS officers go on mass leave a day before flagship odd-even scheme.

2016:

Jan 1: Kejriwal blames LG, Centre for strike. Odd-even scheme a success.

March: AAP government appoints former Chief Income Tax Commissioner Krishna Saini as Chairperson of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission.

June 1: ACB probes Delhi government's app based Premium Bus Service.

June 20: ACB files FIR against Kejriwal and former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit in water tanker scam after Jung's okay.

Aug 4: Delhi High Court gives primacy to Lt Governor in Delhi's administration. AAP government moves Supreme Court.

Aug 30: Jung axes Delhi Health Secretary and PWD Secretary. Kejriwal says Modi hell bent on destroying Delhi through Jung.

Aug 30: Jung sets up panel to probe over 400 files related to decisions taken by Delhi government. Kejriwal calls it illegal.

Sep 16: After chikungunya outbreak, Jung asks Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to return from Finland.

Sep 17: Jung refuses to meet AAP ministers.

Oct 7: Jung appoints IAS officer Alka Diwan as DCW Member Secretary. Diwan stops payment of salaries to contractual employees of DCW. Kejriwal seeks her removal.

Dec 6: Jung replaces Diwan with IAS officer Dilraj Kaur. Kejriwal rejects the move, calls Jung "Hitler".

Dec 22: Jung resigns.

Dec 31: Anil Baijal, who is a retired Indian Administrative Service officer was appointed as the 21st Lieutenant Governor of Delhi after the sudden resignation of Najeeb Jung.

2017:

Since 2017, a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra has been hearing a batch of pleas filed by the Delhi government against the high court verdict, which had held that Delhi is not a state and the L-G is its administrative head.

After hearing argument from both AAP government and the Centre for 15 days in over four weeks, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on 6 December 2017 on a clutch of pleas on the issue of who enjoys supremacy in administration.

Wrapping up the rejoinder submissions, AAP's counsel Gopal Subramanium told the bench that the chief minister and the council of ministers had the legislative power to make laws as well as the executive authority to enforce the enacted statutes.

Had that not been the intention, there was no need to frame Article 239AA (which deals with power and status of Delhi under the Constitution), Subramanium said, adding that the national capital could have also been governed by Article 239A, meant to deal with the Union Territory of Puducherry.

2018:

Last month, Kejriwal, along with three of his top ministers, held a nine-day dharna at the LG's residence claiming that the LG, at the behest of the Centre, was engineering a bureaucratic rebellion. IAS officers in the Delhi Government, he claimed, had been on strike for four months which was preventing his government from doing their work.

The Delhi deadlock, between the elected AAP government on one hand and the Lieutenant Governor and bureaucracy on the other, finally came to an end nine days after the CM's dharna. This was after the IAS Association had responded positively to Kejriwal's olive branch, in which he assured them of their safety and urged them to come back to work.

AAP government wants L-G to clear AAP's proposal to provide door-step delivery of rations in Delhi.

July 4: In the battle between the Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, the Supreme Court on Wednesday gave more power to the elected government in Delhi and limited the role of the L-G. The verdict was announced by a five-judge Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Mishra. In addition to the CJI, the bench comprised Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan.

