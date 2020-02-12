AAP leaders Atishi, Raghav Chadha unlikely to get ministerial berths in Delhi Cabinet

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Feb 12: The prominent new faces of Arvind Kejriwal-led-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) like- Atishi Marlena and Raghav Chadha are unlikely to get ministerial berths in the Delhi government as party chief Kejriwal is not in the favour of making any changes to his Cabinet this time.

As per reports, AAP supremo may repeat the same Cabinet as all seven sitting ministers from the AAP won their seats.

Possibly, only three slots may remain fot any reshuffle, as Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia will continue to occupy the top two posts, and Gopal Rai and Satyendra Jain being other key members of the Cabinet.

There are also speculation that AAP woman candidate Atishi could be given a separate portfolio seeing her work in reforming the education sector.

There were rumours that Raghav Chadha could be given the finance ministry.

Accomodating the news faces may going to be a tough task for the party as there cannot be more than seven minister in the government of the national capital.

In the previous Delhi government, Sisodia, also handled the key education and finance portfolios along with being the deputy CM.

He was re-elected from Patparganj after a close contest.

Other ministers like health and home minister Satyendra Jain from Shakur Basti and labour and development minister Gopal Rai from Babarpur are two senior government functionaries who have won this year election.

Has Congress outsourced task of defeating BJP to state parties: Sharmishtha slams Chidambaram

Water and SC/ST minister Rajendra Pal Gautam from Seemapuri, law and transport minister Kailash Gahlot from Najafgarh, and food and civil supplies minister Imran Hussain from Ballimaran are the three ministers to take on.

On Sunday, February 16, the AAP ministers along with party chief Arvind Kejriwal will take oath of office at a ceremony at Ramlila Maidan.

Many CMs of several states will be present at the ceremony on this day, including West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy.