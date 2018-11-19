  • search

AAP leader Phoolka apologizes for remarks against Bipin Rawat

    New Delhi, Nov 19: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader HS Phoolka apologized for his controversial remarks against Army Chief Bipin Rawat . as stoked controversy by stating that 'Army chief could have orchestrated the attack'.

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Leader HS Phoolka. PTI file photo
    Speaking after blast at Nirankari Bhawan in Adliwal village, Punjab. Phoolka, while stating that no one should be held responsible till investigation is complete, hinted that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Bipin Rawat was the man behind the attack.

    However, he apologised saying it was not a conscious comment. Phoolka said, "I didn't name his name, it was not a conscious comment, and I have high respect for Army Chief. I definitely apologise for my statement."

    "My statement has been totally misunderstood. Please see the full video, the whole statement was actually against the Congress, and not against the respected Army Chief. Still, it was an inadvertent comment and I regret it, " he said.

    Congress party attacked AAP and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for Pkoolka's comments.

    Congress MLA Rajkumar Verka, said, "On whose instructions is Phoolka giving such statements? Is Kejriwal going to answer? Is he in agreement with his statement? No one can tolerate such words for the army, we will register an FIR against Phoolka."

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 11:09 [IST]
