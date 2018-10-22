AAP leader Atishi changed her last name 'Marlena' with ‘Singh’

New Delhi, Oct 22: AAP leader Atishi after dropping her last name 'Marlena' in August, she has been referred to as 'Atishi Singh' in posters for a Kshatriya community event she attended in in New Dehi.

Atishi, who is likely to fight 2019 Lok Sabha elections from East Delhi seat, also posed with community members with a ceremonial sword, The Hindu reported. The chief guest at the Vijayadashami event organised by the Kshatriya Vichaar Manch Mandawali was Delhi's deputy CM Manish Sisodia, the report said.

Senior AAP leader Atishi Marlena, party's east Delhi Lok Sabha probable, has dropped her last name, which was apparently after Communist thinkers Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin.

In August, the party rubbished the report filed by The Print that it forced the AAP leader to change her last name because it was "Christian-sounding".

A source in the party told PTI that Marlena is not her surname and her surname was Singh, adding the second name (Marlena) was given by her parents.

"She has decided to use just Atishi for her Lok Sabha election campaign," an AAP leader said.

The AAP is yet to officially declare its candidates for the Lok Sabha polls which are scheduled to be held next year. However, they have named Atishi (East Delhi), Raghav Chadha (South Delhi), Pankaj Gupta (Chandni Chowk), Dilip Pandey (Northeast Delhi) and Ghuggan Singh (Northwest Delhi) as Lok Sabha constituency in-charge.