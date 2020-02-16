AAP ki Sarkar: Meet the 6 ministers of team Kejriwal 3.0

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 16: Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Kailash Gahlot and Gopal Rai took oath as council of ministers in the newly-sworn Delhi Cabinet on Sunday at the Ramlila Maidan.

Satyendra Jain Jain, who was re-elected had served as the health minister in the previous AAP government. He is likely to retain his portfolio. During his previous stint, mohalla clinic expansion and augmentation of facilities at hospital were his top priorities. Jain had in January jointly inaugurated 152 mohalla clinics taking the number of the neighbourhood facilities providing free primary healthcare in Delhi to 450.

Gopal Rai is a post-graduate in Sociology from Lucknow University and an MLA from Babarpur sworn-in remembering the sacrifice of freedom fighters. Interestingly, Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who was administering the oath taking ceremony didn't interrupted the minister either.

Rajendra Pal Gautam, a law graduate from Delhi University, was a practising lawyer who joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2014.

Kailash Gahlot, a Master of Law, he won his first election to the Delhi assembly in February 2015. Gahlot was an advocate in the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court with over 16 years of 16 legal practice experience.

Imran Hussain, a graduate in Business Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia University, made his electoral debut in the 2015 Delhi assembly elections.

NEWS AT NOON, FEBRUARY 16th, 2020

On the eve of swearing-in ceremony, Mr Kejriwal called a dinner meeting of his ministers-designate to discuss the roadmap for the next five years, especially the initiatives that need to be prioritised in the coming three months, according to party functionaries.

In 2015 too, Mr Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony took place at the Ramlila Maidan. It was held on February 14, coinciding with Valentine's Day. In 2013 after his party's first poll victory, the swearing-in ceremony was again held at the same venue.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal who took oath as the Delhi chief minister for the third successive time on Sunday, said he wants to work in coordination with the Centre and also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessings for smooth governance of the national capital. Kejriwal said as the elections are over, the politics is also over and he has "forgiven" his opponents for the remarks they made during the poll campaign.

Referring himself as Delhi's "son", he said this is not his victory but of every single Delhiite. "We want to seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessing for smooth governance of Delhi," Kejriwal said in his address at the Ramlila Maidan here after taking oath. In his earlier tenure, the AAP supremo had several run-ins with the Centre. "Your son has taken oath for the third time as the Delhi chief minister.

This is not my victory but yours," Kejriwal. Kejriwal said he did not give step-motherly treatment to anyone and has worked for all in the last five years.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 62 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged eight seats.