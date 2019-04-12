  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AAP, JJP enter into alliance, agree to 3:7 seat-sharing deal

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 12: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Chautala's Indian National Lok Dal (INLD)'s breakaway outfit, the Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) on Friday entered into an alliance in Haryana for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    AAP leader Gopal Rai said that the JJP would contest on seven seats and AAP on three 3 seats.

    Rai accused the Congress of "being uninterested in defeating the BJP".

    He said: "If the Congress and the AAP have had an alliance in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Goa, together they could have defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 33 seats."

    Did Pakistan engineer Pulwama to aid PM?: Arvind Kejriwal

    The move comes after talks between the AAP and the Congress on a possible alliance in the state were called off after the former rejected the offer of the grand old party to form an alliance in any state.

    Calling the proposal of the Congress of giving AAP just three seats in Delhi and no seats in Goa, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh "impractical", senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh had said the the move will benefit the BJP.

    Haryana has ten constituencies which are going to poll in the sixth phase on May 12. BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has seven seats in Haryana, followed by the INLD on two seats and the Congress on one.

    lok-sabha-home

    More AAP News

    Read more about:

    aap alliance lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue