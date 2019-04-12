AAP, JJP enter into alliance, agree to 3:7 seat-sharing deal

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 12: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Chautala's Indian National Lok Dal (INLD)'s breakaway outfit, the Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) on Friday entered into an alliance in Haryana for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

AAP leader Gopal Rai said that the JJP would contest on seven seats and AAP on three 3 seats.

Rai accused the Congress of "being uninterested in defeating the BJP".

He said: "If the Congress and the AAP have had an alliance in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Goa, together they could have defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 33 seats."

The move comes after talks between the AAP and the Congress on a possible alliance in the state were called off after the former rejected the offer of the grand old party to form an alliance in any state.

Calling the proposal of the Congress of giving AAP just three seats in Delhi and no seats in Goa, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh "impractical", senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh had said the the move will benefit the BJP.

Haryana has ten constituencies which are going to poll in the sixth phase on May 12. BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has seven seats in Haryana, followed by the INLD on two seats and the Congress on one.