AAP is instigating SSC Exam protests, says BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari

Addressing the media on the issue of the SSC students protest to conduct CBI inquiry into the CGL examinations, Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari said that the Delhi Government led by the Aam Aadmi Party is responsible for instigating the students to not call off their protest in spite of the government having accepted all their demands.

The BJP Chief said, "On March 2 when the entire country was celebrating Holi, I was the only politician to go and listen to grievances of the students protesting outside the CGO complex, the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers were nowhere around to check on the issues that the students were facing."

He said that the AAP Government which sailed to power with the promise to help the common man of Delhi, turned a deaf ear to the crisis of the students. And now that the problem has been tackled by the BJP and the demands of the student have been met, the AAP is trying to destroy peace and is instigating the students to make unrealistic demands.

The BJP Chief even said that to raise the issues of the students to the Home Minister Rajnath Singh to ask for a CBI probe into the matter. He said, "We have a Home Minister who himself spoke to the students on the matter and immediately said that the CBI investigation would be initiated,"

However, soon when we found out that the students were not happy with the notification issued on the CBI Probe as it said that only a particular exam will be investigated, later in the next notification all the criteria raised by the students were included.

"When all the issues were solved and the students were ready to leave the site, some political outsiders instigated them and hence the protest is continuing, and the claims being made now are laughable,"

Blaming the AAP Government, he said, "Now that it is proven that the AAP is steeped in corruption, and Kejriwal is accused of inciting violence on the top bureaucrat, he should take moral responsibility and resign from his position."

OneIndia News

