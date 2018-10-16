AAP is bankrupt, says Kejriwal; Urges volunteers to contribute Rs 100 per month

New Delhi, Oct 16: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has said that the party is facing acute shortage of funds and urged the voluteers who support the party to be forthcoming with the donations.

To drive home the point that the AAP does not function like other political parties, Kejriwal, speaking at the crowd sourcing campaign in Delhi, said, "We do not depend on money from corrupt millionaires."

"It is for the first time in history that a party is kangaal (bankrupt) and the government is cash-rich. That is because we run on your funds," he said at the Talkatora stadium in central Delhi where "AAP Ka Dhaan, Rashtra ka Nirmaan" event was held on Monday (October 16).

Kejriwal urged the working volunteers to contribute at least Rs 100 per month, said reports.

"Your family members who earn have to contribute," he said.

Referring to the Income Tax searches at Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot's residence, he said the central agencies have also raided offices of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and PWD Minister Satyendar Jain in the past.

"They didn't unearth anything. Now they have targeted poor Gahlot. I think Gopal Rai should brace himself for the next one," he said, as per an Indian Express report.

AAP also launched a number through which people can reach out to the party to donate.