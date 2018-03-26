AAP govt to present report card of LG's office, resolution passed in Delhi Assembly

New Delhi, Mar 26: The Delhi Assembly on Monday passed a resolution directing the AAP government to present a "status report" on files which have been "delayed or blocked" by the office of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

The resolution, moved by AAP MLA Sourabh Bharadwaj, stated that the report should list the files which have been "delayed or blocked" by the L-G office. It also stated that the status report should be presented on the lines of outcome budget of the Delhi government, presented by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia last week.

According to the resolution, there have been many media reports as well as the Budget speech of Sisodia last week that mentioned 'the role of the L-G's office for delay and roadblocks in effective execution of projects' of the elected government of Delhi.

Speaking in the House, Sisodia said, "We will prepare the report. How many proposals did the L-G add value to, how many were stopped, how many were due to the Centre and how many were passed would be covered. Like ministers and officers have one, the L-G office should also have a report card."

Since the AAP has come to power in Delhi, there has been tussle between the Lt Governor's office and the Arvind Kejriwal government.

PTI

